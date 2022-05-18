Ghanaian Actress, Tracy Boakye has issued some marital advise to young women who aspire to marriage

She has advised women of marriage age not to pursue married men or to go ahead to get married to a married man who woos them

Tracey Boakye's marital advise to young women has caused massive stir among social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Actress, Tracey Boakye is int he news again but this time she's offering marriage advise to young women or marriage age.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on The Atuu show she said women should not pursue married men since this can wreck homes.

Don’t venture. It’s not right to wreck the home of someone who is married to their husband and living their life.

Tracy Boakye. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

She advised women to rather work hard and find their own man, a man who doesn't have a ring on his finger.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As I’m saying, he and his wife have probably struggled in life and they’ve made it. And the man, due to his infidelity lifestyle, decided to woo me.

She added that:

If he’s a married man that can marry you and add you to his list of wives, why not? Like our Muslims brothers can marry you and add you to their wives. As for that, yes. But as for a Christian who is aware that he is married, and can’t marry you and add you to his current wife, No.

In the interview, she did not disclose whether she was in a relationship or not. However, she was hopeful she will get married one day, but confirmed that:

I don’t know who I’ll get married to.

Fans React To Tracey Boakye's Marital Advise

kwametsasi:

Treasuring Tracy Boakye. Deep down, she feels nothing but appreciation for every woman and experience in their life. All she is doing is to encourage each individual she meet to take the correct path in life. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

cheka_bonita:

Don't worry, the once waiting for your husband have to finish and see how's its like before they will take this advice madam. Seeing and experiencing like you is believing

joyce_oyeh:

She had said it ALL God bless her

roma_beads_world:

It's good she's giving out this advise though lie kakra, guiltiness kakra, advise kakra, remorse kakra. Maa Tracey yedase ni afutuo ye de b3 y3 adwuma

efyaxcluzive:

Sweedy you did very well ❤️❤️❤️, All these Haters will be there criticising and remain Poor while you keep Soaring Higher and Higher Babes❤️❤️❤️ @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye Rains Dollar Notes In Video

Meanwhile Tracey Boakye, has opened her closet to the world to show how many designer shoes and bags she has.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was standing in front of the closet and dancing with plenty notes of dollars and cedis in her hands.

She stood in a way that gives clear view of how many shoes and bags she owned.

After singing, Tracey then started spilling the notes onto the ground in a way to show that she is the rich woman she professes to be.

Source: YEN.com.gh