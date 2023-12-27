Ghanaian singer Adina has expressed openness about a possible collaboration with Afua Asantewaa

The popular singer said she's ready to do a song with Afua if the latter wants to

Fans have expressed their excitement about the potential collaboration

Adina, a popular Ghanaian singer and songwriter, in a recent interview, has opened up about a likely collaboration with Afua Asantewaa.

Afua Asantewaa has been singing for the past three days in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing session by an individual. The current record is held by an Indian man who sang for 105 hours and has held the record since 2012.

Adina Offers To Feature Sing-a-thon Star Afua Asantewaa On A Song. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Adina speaks about working with Afua Asantewaa

Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV, Adina, who sang the hit song Killing Me Softly, said she would welcome the opportunity to work with Afua Asantewaa. She expressed optimism that the two singers could make a hit song together.

If Afua Asantewaa wants to feature me, why not? Let's play

Ghanaians react to Adina's video

Fans of both Adina and Afua Asantewaa are excited about Adina's interview and are anxiously anticipating the potential feature. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments.

official_carl_cash said:

Lets play

ttudy2019 said:

I love this

akuaadobbea2022 added:

I love this a lot

vidaagbohali said:

This lady is such an adorable person

empresgracey said:

Adina is beautiful

jay_onemoney said:

She talks like a barbie. Wow

adomamav said:

I support this post

Adina Causes A Stir As She Stuns In White Silky Thigh-High Dress And Braids For Her Birthday Shoot

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that singer Adina had caused a massive stir online with a picture of her in a white silky thigh-high dress and braids. The beautiful songstress wore the outfit for a birthday photoshoot.

The 2008 Stars of the Future winner, Adina, looked fabulous in a lovely dress designed with colorful and black satin fabric for this jaw-dropping shoot. While modelling in gold strappy heels, Adina's daring hairstyle and elegant earrings stunned her fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh