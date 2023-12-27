Afua Asnatewaa Aduonum has already crossed 72 hours out of her Singathon target

Delay has shared an adorable video of the soon-to-be recordholder urging her on

The video has breathed free air into fans waiting eagerly for Afua to achieve her dream

Ghanaian broadcaster and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso has shared a new post urging Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on as she continues her unprecedented Guinness World Record attempt.

The video shared by Delay shows Afua in jolly spirits as she lounged with the broadcaster before the attempt.

The post has reinvigorated netizens to support her more as the final hours of the attempt prove more difficult with each passing second.

Delay shares cosy video with Afua Asantewaa

Delay calls Afua a hard lioness

Delay, a role model to numerous hardworking females in Ghana is among the scores of Ghanaian celebs who have graced Afua Asantewa Aduonum with their presence so far.

As if that's not enough, Delay continues to support Afua's attempt on social media. In her recent post, Delay called Afua a lioness inspiring her towards her dreams.

Delay's post has set the stage for many of her fans to follow suit as they leave comments cheering Afua as her strength and voice wither.

Afua has currently clocked in 86 hours and needs about 20 more hours to break the current record held by the Indian.

Netizens react to Afua and Delay's adorable moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Delay and Afua's moment.

caesar_sandie wrote:

Lioness meet lioness at the end there is victory and success of course

queendogbeda said:

The whole Ghana enjoyment ministres.... So oo tuff, smart, hardworking, and wise like Voddy energy drink....u look so mmmwwwaaa❤️❤️❤️

bevatsadicklaws remarked:

Anywhere you will see @delayghana then it means success she don't just involved herself anywhere go Afua

Wendy Shay empathizes with Afua Asantewaa As she visits her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Wendy Shay's appearance at the Akwaaba Village to lend her support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on her Guinness World Record endeavour.

The musician granted an interview confessing that she would have loved to support her cause with her voice if the rules could permit.

