Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian broadcaster attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours, got many people emotional as she entered her fourth day

With a tired and broken voice, she sang gospel songs while lying on the floor as she tried to sing and not fall asleep

The video touched many hearts as they wished her well on her record-breaking journey

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian broadcaster attempting to break the Guinness World Record for longest singing hours, was seen lying on the floor singing gospel songs with a broken voice.

Afua Asantewaa attempting to break the GWR sing-a-thon. Image Credit: @the1957news and @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa lies on the floor to sing

A video of Afua Asantewaa lying on the floor at around 1am on December 28, 2023, just when she entered the fourth day of her sing-a-thon, has touched many hearts.

The seasoned broadcaster was recorded singing gospel songs from Ghanaian musicians with a broken voice. Being restless in the video, Afua Asantewaa rolled onto her back on the floor and then onto her tummy while holding her head and singing.

Video of Afua Asantewaa lying on the floor while singing with a broken voice.

Ghanaians react to the video of Afua Asantewaa singing gospel songs while lying on the floor

The video of Afua Asantewaa lying on the floor as she struggled to sing touched many as they wished her well. Below are some of the heartfelt comments from Ghanaians.

queendogbeda said:

I just love how she took things so slowly. Ghanaian's support has been massive. I love my country.

147gkm100 said:

You are a YAA Asantewaa, girl you can do it!!! I am praying for you and with you. God give you strength to endure and achieve your this in Jesus Christ's name.

elikem_the_gossip said:

Finish hard

queendogbeda said:

Energy we go ooooo....we mooooving

emerald_ruky asked:

Is she supposed to lay down?

kindest_el said:

Push it sis❤️❤️❤️

emerald_ruky said:

God I’m just scared

Photo of Afua Asantewaa in tears with a swollen throat goes viral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a photo of Afua Assantewaa in tears and with a swollen throat went viral online as many prayed for strength for her to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual

The touching picture was captured by Ghanaian photographer, Dennis Temituro, on the third day of the challenge on December 27, 2023, at Akwaaba Village.

Many people continued to pray for her, while others were worried about her health and well-being.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh