Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, spoke about how proud he was of her for attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours

He revealed that he had not slept in six days and expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support for his wife

Many people called him a loving and supportive husband and noted that they could tell from his voice that he had not slept in days

Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian broadcaster attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours has spoken.

Afua Asantewaa's husband speaks. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's husband speaks

In an exclusive interview with TV3 Ghana, Kofi Aduonum expressed how proud he was of his wife, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, for embarking on a historic journey to break a Guinness World Record.

He noted that it has been good so far and that he is hoping for the best, adding that the support from Ghanaians has been massive.

Mr Aduonum added that he is not surprised about the massive turnout of fans at Akwaaba Village, adding that the support started when she announced her intentions to embark on the record-breaking journey.

As her biggest fan, he noted that he had not slept in about six days and that he had been at the venue a day before the sing-a-thon began.

"I know she is a tough personality, a tough character, so I did not doubt her a bit," he said.

Video of Afua Asantewaa's husband speaking about his wife's sing-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the video of Afua Asantewaa's husband speaking about the sing-a-thon

The video touched many hearts as they applauded Mr Aduonum for being a supportive husband. Others also noticed how tired he was and agreed with his statement that he had not slept in days.

mcleargh said:

This man force oo, so ei means this festive season he no knack oo. Big ups champ and big ups to all the guys who brought their baebs there and knacked afterwards. Knack on his behalf ✌️✌️✌️✌️

akosuah_jolly said:

He is sleepy, yet standing by his wife. God bless you sir

elssyelsie said:

We love a supportive husband God bless you King

nanaesidoreen said:

The man is tired

florentjayb said:

You could see from his face.. Man have never seen sleep. This is great.

oppongwaadmerya said:

God bless him eeeiii. How many men can do this?

lovelyncleland said:

Very supportive husband

simpli.cynthia said:

You've done well Sir. May God bless you

shizzel___ said:

God bless this man, he has done well.

yaa_precious_akorfa said:

Man of the moment

nhyirastephanie said:

Awww definately man of the moment .. God bless you sir ❤️

"Sweet husband": Afua's husband stands alone to support her during sing-a-thon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband has been steadfast in supporting her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon, being present since the start of the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023.

Regardless of the crowd size, he stood alone with a placard at 6:45 am, expressing his unwavering support with a message of "More strength, Afua".

His consistent presence showcased a strong and dedicated support system for Afua's remarkable Guinness World Record-breaking journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh