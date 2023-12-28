Sabinus has opened up about being a fan of Lil Win on social media and has his eyes set on a collaboration

Lil Win reacted to the post and has granted Sabinus's online request for a skit together

Netizens hailed both comedians and have begun counting down to the release of their collaboration

Nigerian comedian and internet sensation Sabinus has admitted to being a fan of Ghanaian actor and comedian Kojo Nkansah, aka Lil Win.

The Nigerian authored a post on X, naming Lil Win as one of several African comedians he's looking to work with.

Ghanaian netizens were beside themselves with joy as they saw Sabinus's request and implored Lil Win to do the needful in the comments section.

Lil Win and Sabinus agree to do a collab Photo source: Facebook/OfficialLilWIn, Twitter/Sabinus

Lil Win grants Sabinus's request

Lil Win has become a key figure in Ghana's film industry and now owns a 14-acre film village in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian actor didn't take long to respond to Sabinus's request. He reacted to Sabinus's post by saying:

"We unite with a Great Force to put Africa First."

Sabinus working with Lil Win will be the second time the Nigerian is working with a Ghanaian.

His skit with Seniorman Layla earlier this year took the internet by storm and fans can't wait to see what the new collab between Lil Win and Sabinus would yield.

Netizens react to Lil Win and Sabinus's bromance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Lil Win and Sabinus's upcoming collaboration.

@pinky_ruthie wrote:

Omo that skit go bad gan . Lilwin na born actor abeg , give it up for him ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@Docktus_ said:

This is what we need

@kwame_aej remarked:

big win for Africa, we go laugh d!e

@GhConcra added:

Lilwin is the funniest comedian in Africa. Can’t wait for this linkup

Lil Win graces Afua Asantewaa Aduonum with his presence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win visited the Akwaaba Village to lend his support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she inches closer to becoming a new Guinness World Record holder.

The actor and comedian was seen thrilling fans present with his captivating dance moves and posing for pictures.

