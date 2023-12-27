Kumawood actor Lil Win was among the many celebrities who trooped to support Afua Asantewaa at the Akwaaba Village in Accra

He represented the Kumawood actors at the event grounds

Afua Asantewaa is still singing to break the world record

Well-known Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win in the entertainment space, has joined the large crowd supporting Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon.

Afua who has been singing since the 24th of December is expected to break the Guinness World Record by the 28th of December.

Thousands of Ghanaians have gathered at the event centre to show their love and cheer Afua on to victory. Several celebrities have also been there to support.

Lil Win Shows Love To Afua Asantewaa During Sing-a-thon In Accra. Photo Credit: officialilwin/Instagram

Lil Win shows love to Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian celebrities including were , Delay, Berla Mundi, Anita Akuffo, Bola Ray, Clemento Suarez, Sista Afia, Lawyer Nti, and Cina Soul. Lil Win is the recent addition to the list.

In videos sighted on social media, the Ghanaian actor was seen jubilating with Bola Ray and a section of patrons at the event. He wore a two-piece orange outfit and black shoes. The crowd was excited as they celebrated the event.

Lil Win held up a placard which read that Afua will break the record and chanted her name to the admiration of the crowd.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's post

Netizens have shared their reactions to the video of Lil Win supporting Afua Asantewaa at the event centre. YEN.com.gh has compiled some below.

stephanie_degaulle said:

Ghana we are united o, just that Akuffo-Addo wants to separate us

awuramasaniches said:

Lilwin's dress alone is a vibe lol

nanaesidoreen said:

Fire fire

oba_gameli said:

Love is a powerful tool... Amazing

miss_michel_carpason added:

I love to see this support

am_nanaama said:

Dr Azu I like your jumping

whajagevantic said:

Aww Ghana thank you for the support

afia_rex said:

She's really trying wow

Source: YEN.com.gh