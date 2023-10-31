Lil Win has announced his Weezy Empire Film Village, a hub for shooting movies and many more

According to sources, he has acquired 14 plots of land to bring this vision to life

Many Ghanaians have wished him well and congratulated him

Comedian and Kumawood actor, Lil Win, recently took a significant step into the world of filmmaking and real estate.

Lil Win launches Film Village

According to the popular news website, Nkonkona, has acquired 14 plots of land in Kwamang-Boaman, in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The large plot of land is to build the Weezy Empire Film Village, which would serve as a significant development in the entertainment industry in the country.

The facility would include various traditional film sets, ready-to-use materials for building movie scenes, and a dedicated team ready to support film productions.

The vision of Lil Win is to look beyond film, and he intends to use the facility for talk shows and shoot more movies and interviews.

The goal of the comedian and actor is to renew the Ghanaian film industry by enhancing the quantity and quality of movies produced in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Lil Win has begun working on his first movie project, Philadaphia, at this newly acquired film village.

Lil Win announces the launch of the Wezzy Empire Film Village.

Ghanaians applaud Lil Win on starting the Weezy Empire Film Village

Many people celebrated Lil Win as he sought to improve the movie industry in the country by creating the Weezy Empire Film Village.

Another post of Lil Win sharing news about his Film village.

Lil Win weeps over the quantity of koko

In another story about Lil Win, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumawood star lamented the toll of inflation after observing the rate at which the price of koko has been increasing.

In a video on TikTok he shared on his page, he complained bitterly about how much he spent on the famous Ghanaian breakfast meal.

In a video, he displayed the GH¢8 worth of koko he bought at Adenta in Accra.

