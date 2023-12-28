Actress and broadcaster Naa Ashorkor went round to speak to some supporters at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon that is being held at Akwaaba Village

One lady, who caught the attention of many, had on her towel, sponge, toothbrush and toothpaste and disclosed that she had slept there for about three days

The video melted many hearts as they calculated the number of days and nights others had slept there for

Many Ghanaians have shared how they slept at Akwaaba Village, the venue for Afua Asantawaa's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing hours by an individual, in order to support her.

Supporters speak about how long they have been at the sing-a-thon venue

In a vox pop interview done by TV3 Ghana, actress and presenter Naa Ashorkor asked fans how long they had been at the venue.

For some, it was their first time, while others had been there for two or three days, and for the die-hard fans, they had been there since the beginning of the attempt.

One lady, known as Chelsea, stated that she was there the day before and slept at the venue to support Afua Asantewaa. She stated that it has been difficult, but God is with her and other supporters.

Another lady who caught the attention of many had her toothbrush in her mouth, a towel and sponge over her shoulder and a backpack at her back. She stated that she had been there for three days.

"I have water, all I need is a bucket to take my shower. I have everything," she said.

Video of fans supporting Afua Asantewaa Aduonum at her sing-a-thon at Akwaba Village.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of die-hard supporters who slept at the venue

The video melted many hearts as many Ghanaians on social media spoke about the unconditional love and support shown to Afua Asantewaa at Akwaaba Village.

beautiful_thelma said:

I’m so emotional watching !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

afarkor said:

Aaahh Ghana I must say I’m proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ well done .

faustielove_3g said:

I can proudly say am a Ghanaian ❤️one ❤️

davepap30 said:

These people are amazing. True Ghanaian spirit.. it’s her never giving up attitude that should encourage everyone supporting her ❤️. Love ❤️ everywhere. She has brought people together

irenebamfo said:

Am crying oh , God bless you all for the support. So beautiful to watch.

queenslook_tinash said:

I feel like crying ooo? Tears stop coming I don't like that we love you

honeybeegh1 said:

Goosebumps. I'm proud to be a Ghanaian

sakyirufina said:

Awwwwwwww God bless each and everyone supporting her❤️❤️❤️❤️

danny_elgrace said:

This program has really placed Ghanaian love on a different pedestal. This is the Ghana we know not what the politicians want to build. Go higher @afuaasantewaasingathon ❤️❤️

Afua Asantewaa's hubby says he hasn't slept in 6 days

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa, spoke about how proud he was of her for attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours.

He revealed that he had not slept in six days and expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support for his wife.

Many people called him a loving and supportive husband and noted that they could tell from his voice that he had not slept in days.

