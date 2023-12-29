In a recent interview with Fiifi Pratt, DJ Mensah said when he asked Sarkodie about the Yvonne Nelson brouhaha, the rapper’s response was a smile

The popular DJ said Sarkodie is the only one who knows the truth about what happened, and anything that happened between two consenting adults was their business

He also said Sarkodie is a very smart human being and had to learn many of the things he knows today the hard way

DJ Mensah, a popular DJ and personal DJ for Sarkodie, in a recent interview, revealed Sarkodie’s response to the Yvonne Nelson brouhaha when he questioned him about it.

According to DJ Mensah, all Sarkodie gave as a response was a smile after he asked five times if the allegation levelled at him by Yvonne Nelson was true.

DJ Mensah also said he believes anything that happened between the two consenting adults should be their business, and that Sarkodie is the only one who can divulge any information if anyone wants to know the truth.

DJ Mensah says Sarkodie's response to his questions about Yvonne Nelson was a smile Photo Credit: @Djmensah, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

DJ Mensah on Sarkodie’s personality

In the interview with Fiifi Pratt at Kingdom FM, DJ Mensah said Sarkodie is very smart. He added that being with Sarkodie all these years he has seen the rapper grow as an artiste and a human being because jabs from other industry people rarely trigger a reaction from him.

"About the Yvonne Nelson issue, I have asked him five times, and each time I asked, he smiles. Sark is a very smart guy; he has learned so many things the hard way. For some of the jabs he gets from industry people, he just ignores. It takes a strong person to do that," he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Below are some of the reactions by Ghanaians captured by yen.com.gh:

@Sandragh reacted:

Mensahs IQ is top He switch the conversationfrom Yvonne to Sarkodie Relevance

@kwabena menti reacted:

sarkcess till we die

DJ Mensah tells how Sarkodie was attacked spiritually

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie’s personal DJ, DJ Mensah, narrated how the rapper was attacked spiritually sometime in 2012.

He said this happened during the 2012 edition of the annual Rapperholic Concert held in Kumasi that year. According to him, Sarkodie was ready and all geared up to perform; however, suddenly, he became unconscious and could not even stand on his feet.

The BET-winning musician doesn't wait for special occasions to dress to impress, especially when it comes to his favoured jewellery collection.

