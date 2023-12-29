Black Sherif and Odumodublvck treated fans to an energetic performance as they performed their song Wotowoto Seasoning together

The pair had good chemistry on stage as they passionately sang their verses with the crowd singing along

The video of the performance warmed the hearts of many netizens, who were impressed with the unity between Ghana and Nigeria

Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif and Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck delivered a stunning performance of their hit song Wotowoto Seasoning on day 1 of the Afro Future Festival at the El Wak Stadium.

Black Sherif Performs Wotowoto Seasoning With Odumodublvck Photo Source: obinkrandaily

Source: TikTok

The song, which is part of Odumodublvck's latest album Eziokwu, has been making waves across the continent since its release in late 2023. The catchy tune, which blends afrobeats and rap, shows the talents and versatility of both artistes, who have been praised for their performance on the song.

The duo took the stage by storm as they electrified the audience with their energetic and charismatic presence. They had great chemistry on stage as they passionately sang their verses, with the crowd singing along and dancing to the tune. The performance was met with loud cheers and applause from the fans, who were thrilled to see their favourite stars collaborate.

The video of the performance, which was posted on social media, also warmed the hearts of many netizens, who were impressed with the unity and harmony between Ghana and Nigeria.

Black Sherif and Odumodublvck spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Hyper_milli said:

they both did a great job on this track ah swear god

Ein wrote:

The 2 countries should be joined now & offcourse Tinubu & NAA Will not be part of the new country.

Achrāf ßàvàgé commented:

Blacko is soo original love u kingfrm

Black Sherif dances on stage

In a similar story, Black Sherif, during his performance at Afro Future, entertained the fans with a hilarious dance in mid-performance.

The musician also caught attention with his unique outfit, clad in a sleeve dress with a leather breastplate and a Roman soldier-like skirt with large boots.

The fans cheered Black Sherif on as he showed off his incredible dance moves at the concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh