West Ham United's social media team, in a TikTok video, played Sarkodie's latest song, Otan, exciting many Ghanaians

The video was a clip of Mohammed Kudus's goal versus Wolves, and the post was a way of celebrating Kudus

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians praised the West Ham social media team for constantly playing Ghanaian music

West Ham United Play Ghanian Musician Sarkodie's Otan Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The song was embedded in the footage of a remarkable goal by Mohammed Kudus in a clip against Wolves. The post served as a celebration of Kudus's talent and achievements on the field. The TikTok video was captioned saying: "He can't stop scoring."

The video, which showed Mohammed Kudus's impressive goal, quickly became a hit among fans, especially the Ghanaian community. The choice of Sarkodie's Otan made them appreciate the West Ham United social media team.

Many praised the club for consistently incorporating Ghanaian music into their content. Some folks stated that they felt a part of the club because of their love for Ghanaian music.

West Ham United make Ghanaians happy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sakhile Vilakati861 reacted:

I got to give it to you admin!!! You're killing it

KELLY KINQ said:

The Admin Of West Ham Is Truly A Ghanaian

Pure Fixed Games wrote:

Admin.. come for your Ghana card. You’re Ghanaian ❤️

The Pidgin Show. reacted:

The only rapper dominating in the era of Afrobeats @Sarkodie ❤️

West Ham Play Kidi's song

In another story, West Ham United made a video celebrating Ghanaian star Kudus' goal against Freiburg in the Europa League.

In the TikTok video, the club made a slide show of photos of Kudus' celebration of his goal and played KiDi's Likor in the background.

Ghanaians, in the comments section, were happy about Kudus' performance for West Ham and praised his talent.

