Afua Asantewaa was allegedly rewarded after successfully completing her attempt for the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours

According to reports the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, booked a one-week stay at Royal Senchi for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum and was offered a Toyota Landcruiser V8

The news melted many hearts as they congratulated her in the comment section of the post on social media

According to reports, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian broadcaster who embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing hours has been rewarded.

Afua Asantewaa in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa gets rewarded after her viral Guinness World Record breaking attempt

Reports indicate that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is enjoying the fruit of her labour as she was offered a Toyota Landcruiser V8.

This comes after moving around town with a Shecanic registered plate during the campaign of her record-breaking attempt. This offer came after she ended the Sing-a-thon on December 29, 2023.

As a gesture of appreciation for her splendid performance, the vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also booked a one-week stay at Royal Senchi for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, for relaxation.

Meanwhile, the after part for the sing-a-thon was held at the Akwaaba Village on the night of Friday, December 29, 2023, with supporters and musicians eating till the dawn of Saturday, December 30, 2023.

News of Afua Asantewaa getting rewarded for her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon.

Delay hails Afua Asantewaa on social media

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Delay gave Afua Asantewaa her flowers after she completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by reaching 126 hours

The host of The Delay Show shared adorable pictures of Mrs Aduonum on her Instagram page and wrote beautiful messages to her.

Many people joined her in celebrating Afua Asantewaa as she finally completed her attempt on December 29, 2023

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh