Funny Video As Kwadwo Sheldon Cracks A Watermelon Open With His Head, Calls It A Head-Thon
- Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon got many people laughing hard when he shared a video of him breaking a watermelon with his head
- In the video, he placed the large-sized watermelon onto the table and slammed his head into it, cracking it open into several pieces
- Many people hailed him in the comments, while others were concerned for his safety
A hilarious video of famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon breaking a large-sized watermelon with his head has gone viral on social media.
Kwadwo Sheldon cracks a watermelon open with his head
In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, Kwadwo Sheldon was captured cracking a watermelon open with his head.
He placed the watermelon on the kitchen counter and slammed his head right into it cracking it open at once.
The famous YouTuber then slammed his head again into the already broken watermelon and smashed it into pieces.
Video of Kwadwo Sheldon breaking a watermelon with his head.
Ghanaians react to Kwadwo Sheldon's viral video
Kwadwo Sheldon's video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they questioned his actions. Others also hailed him by using his popular slogan, "The head is big for a reason".
Below are some of the comments from fans:
kobe_boujee said:
Chale I swallow my gum saf … why
ameyaw112 said:
You too you have done some before paa oh
henryamart said:
Bro, we beg don't try this again, that's ceramic tile, what if you missed the watermelon. We beg wai.
pryncsackey said:
"The head is Big for a reason" ....could this be the reason?
markdeforce said:
The head is big for a reason..pause!
1realmemory said:
Real definition of my Head pass helmet
lady_nurse_berla said:
Wei nyinaa 3ka sen3
