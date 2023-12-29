A lovely moment when Samini showed up at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon has surfaced on social media

In the video, Samini was captured in the glass building where the sing-a-thon was held as he sang along while Afua Asantewaa performed his hit song, Linda

The video melted many hearts as many admired her enthusiasm to break the Guinness World Record record

An adorable video of ace broadcaster and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum performing dancehall musician Samini's Linda for him during her Guinness World Record attempt for longest sing-a-thon has surfaced online.

Samini and Afua Asantewaa in photos. Image Credit: @samini_dagaati and @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Samini supports Afua Asantewaa at her sing-a-thon

In the video, the dancehall musician Samini arrived at Akwaaba Village to show his support to Afua Asantewaa as she embarked on a challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours by an individual.

Walking in the glass building where Afua Asantewaa sang, Samini was overwhelmed with joy when she performed his 2004 hit song, Linda.

They hugged and sang the song together in an adorable video which melted the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media.

Video of Samini supporting Afua Asantewaa at her sing-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the lovely video of Samini meeting Afua Asantewaa at her sing-a-ton

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as they spot Afua Asantewaa performing Samini's Linda for him during her sing-a-thon:

mede_kofi said:

The fact that she was able to pull out all these big celebrities and this huge crowd makes her a super woman already. More strength girl and power ✊

ern_larh said:

Samini + Shatta wale + Stonebwoy, Afua is blessed

k.kayyyyyy said:

I hope this doesn't go against her and she gets disqualified

city_dennis_tv said:

For this top Legends Samini + Shatta wale + Sarkodie + Stonebwoy to pull and cheer her up makes me more proud..GO GIRL

ksaf_dicey said:

Why are people allowed in the booth kraa. They can equally support from outside too

naaluv said:

Samini really brought her some energy I was smiling all through Akyi saaa❤️❤️❤️

erasun_art_gallery said:

Of cos .. When the energy god is around the less you can get it Energy..,,, I really wish we could have more of these… I saw patriotism

Loud cheers as Afua Asantewaa makes a U-turn on giving up the mic surfaces, video

YEN.com.gh reported that a lovely video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum rescinding her decision to give up on the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest signing hours has surfaced online.

She was seen handing over her microphone to her team indicating that she was done with the challenge even though she had not broken the record of India's Sunil Waghmare.

The crowd of supporters could be seen and heard cheering her loudly as she made a U-turn while dancing to Ebony's Hustle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh