Wendy Shay's Raunchy Tweet Lands Her In Trouble, Netizens React
- Wendy Shay's first post on Twitter as the new year started did not sit well with many of her fans and other netizens
- The musician received numerous criticisms from netizens after a raunchy post about her went online
- The post which references her private parts on social media attracted the attention of many netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments
Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wendy Shay is one of the country's leading female artistes.
Apart from her music and striking gothic looks, the singer has a reputation for her hot takes online.
A recent post authored by Wendy Shay online has caused a stir, attracting the attention of many netizens.
Wendy Shay fired for her raunchy post
On January 1, 2024, Wendy Shay after an impressive run last year authored her first and only tweet of the new year.
The musician's post sought to depict her mood as she began her new year but her choice of words didn't settle well with some of her fans and other netizens.
Wendy Shay's post was a mix of English and the local dialect, which carries raunchy connotations as she made a reference to her private organs.
Netizens react to Wendy Shay's raunchy tweet
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Wendy's Shay's new post.
@flynimaboy observed:
wendy shay said she has a team that handles her social media. so the team, the manager and the artist herself are all in approval of this? incredible!
@kaytoons_studio said:
grammy ways anaa wosii Ghana wake up?
@Kwazhi94 suggested:
Know which celebrity to follow o. No responsible celebrity will post this
@official2SLiM wrote:
Whoever you are please give the phone back to Wendy
@AttaGyasi09 added:
Different year but same Gyimie
Wendy Shay lends her support to Afua Asnatewaa
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Wendy Shay's appearance at the Akwaaba village in Accra to support Afua Asnatewaa Aduonum.
The musician in an interview on-site lauded Afua Asantewaa's record-breaking Sing-a-thon attempt and opted to back her if it was possible.
