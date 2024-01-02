Abraham Attah, in a photo he shared on his Instagram page, showed off his large and expensive living room

The actor rocked an expensive-looking suit as he relaxed comfortably on a couch, posing for the cameras

In the comments section of the post, followers of the Ghanaian star marvelled at the opulence on display

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who is based in the US, has given his fans a glimpse of his lavish living room in a new photo he shared on his Instagram page.

The photo, which was posted on Monday, January 1, 2024, showed the young star looking dapper in a black suit and a white shirt as he relaxed comfortably on a couch. Behind him were large and expensive paintings and other artefacts that made the room look luxurious. The living room also featured a brown marble table, a carpet, and a chandelier, giving it a classy and elegant look.

The photo has attracted over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments as fans marvelled at the opulence on display. Many Ghanaians were proud of how far Abraham Attah had come as a Hollywood star.

Abraham Attah has become one of the most successful and acclaimed actors from Ghana, having starred in several Hollywood movies, such as Beast Of No Nation, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Out Of The Village. He has also won several awards.

Abraham Attah impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gbevuvi_ commented:

tell ‘em str8 you’re an AFRICAN!

munashjeff wrote:

Happy new my Ghanaian brother

motola_tosyne commented:

Happy new year cutie

dadabajohn wrote:

Happy new year and stay positive bra attah

olumba_09 reacted:

we gotta stand strong

