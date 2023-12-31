Talented Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has given fans a look at the tasteful interior of a posh bedroom

The Beasts of No Nation star posted a picture of the bedroom on his verified Instagram account on Friday, December 29

Fans headed to the comments section of his post and inundated him with uplifting words of admiration

US-based Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has given fans a glimpse of the stunning interior of a posh bedroom in a photo posted on his Instagram account.

He delivered the picture on social media on Friday, December 29. Attah was captured in a casual outfit as he showed off his famous dreadlocks.

Abraham Attah shows off tasteful interior of stunning bedroom. Photo credit: abraham.atta.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the image on his verified Instagram page, the Beasts of No Nation movie personality captured it as:

"Spark a dutchie. I'm in my element," he wrote to his more than 180,000 followers.

The beautiful picture showed the curtains that coordinated with the colour of the bedroom wall, with the bright light accentuating the lovely matching colours.

See the image below:

Fans gush over Abraham Attah

Netizens thronged the comments section and showered the 22-year-old movie star with uplifting words.

Khojovansky mentioned:

Keep doing you, bro.

Pretty_mf999 claimed:

Bro, cooking something up .

09_swae said:

Highest.

Tosec_murphy commented:

My twin brother .

Richnizzles commented:

We love u, bro.

Real.stan1 reacted:

Chaaarle, Merry Christmas, bud .

1realnarols said:

Top Don.

Source: YEN.com.gh