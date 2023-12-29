Shatta Wale during his performance at the Taste of Ghana Festival 4.0 had a special message for the single diaspora women who travelled to Ghana for a good time

He said Ghana is one of the most peaceful nations in the entire world so the single ladies from the diaspora should take advantage and find their spouses immediately

He gave this message during his electrifying performance which left many music fans and Shatta movement fans with very high energy

Shatta Movement CEO, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has sent a message to the women from the diaspora who have travelled to Ghana for a good time this December.

The Freedom hitmaker sent this message during his performance at the Taste of Ghana Festival 4.0 which happened at the forecourt of the State House last night.

He also delivered a memorable performance which left the audience with high energy throughout.

Shatta Wale tells single diaspora ladies in Ghana to find their spouse now

Shatta’s Message to the diaspora women

As he was performing, Shatta Wale paused for a while to interreact with the audience. In his interaction, Shatta Wale said Ghana is one of the most peaceful nations in the world, and all the single ladies visiting from the diaspora nations should take advantage and find themselves a spouse.

You have to know that you are in one of the most peaceful places in the whole wide world. If you know you are a girl coming from London or America and you don’t have a husband or a boyfriend, this is the place to get a husband and a boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale’s Message

Below are some of the fan reactions after hearing Shatta Wale’s message:

