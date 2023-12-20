Bullgod, in an interview with Andy Dosty, shared his opinion on the ongoing agenda championed by Samini, Reggie Rockstone, and Black Sherif to play more Ghanaian music

They mentioned that they wanted more Ghanaian music to be played over Nigerian and foreign music, and this attracted backlash from Nigerians

Black Sherif has received hostility from a lot of Nigerians who felt peeved because the musician has gotten a lot of support from Nigeria

Bullgod, in an interview, expressed his thoughts on the current Play Ghana campaign led by Samini, Reggie Rockstone, and Black Sherif to promote more Ghanaian music in the industry.

Black Sherif, Samini, Bullgod Photo Source: Black Sherif, Samini, Bullgod

Source: Facebook

The trio advocated for increased airplay of local tunes over Nigerian and foreign tracks, sparking a wave of criticism from Nigerians.

Black Sherif, who is a rising star in the music scene, found himself facing backlash from Nigerians, who were displeased with his stance, particularly considering the substantial support he had received from across the border. Bullgod highlighted the apparent lack of support from Samini, a veteran in the industry, for Black Sherif amid the mounting pressure and threats from the Nigerian music community.

Bullgod, shedding light on the issue, pointed out that Samini, being a senior figure in the music industry, should have stood by Black Sherif during this challenging time, given Blacko's youth and the potential consequences he faces.

Samini criticises Shatta Wale

In a related story, Shatta Wale has made some derogatory comments about the Play Ghana campaign.

Samini descended on his colleague, berating him for setting the campaign back after intensive efforts.

Netizens weighed in on Samini's efforts to put Shatta Wale in check after the latter's derogatory statements online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh