Shatta Wale Goes Hard At Peace FM Workers: "I Won't Apologize To Anyone"
- Dancehall act Shatta Wale has come hard at Peace FM and Despite Media workers, especially Akwasi Aboagye
- In a recent video, he was heard pelting unprintable words at the radio presenter
- The video has since gone viral
Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has gone on another social media rant. This time, it was targeted at Despite Media and colleagues.
In a fast-trending video, the self-acclaimed dancehall king threw jabs at Akwasi Aboagye over alleged defamation which Shatta was asked to apologize.
Shatta throws jabs at Despite Media
However, Shatta refused to render an apology for the said act and went on to hurl indecent language at him. He also called out the CEO of Despite Media for employing Akwasi Aboagye.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The Melissa crooner continued that he is nobody's child for them to speak to him however they please, adding that by the time BullDog and Mr Logic met him, he was already a self-made man who had his possessions. Watch the video below.
Ghanaians react to Shatta's video
The video of Shatta Wale has caused a massive stir online with many netizens sharing their opinion on the matter. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by netizens.
kwamenewlife said:
That guy called Shatta Wale erh he get good heart oo ...freedom
makaveli added:
NO APOLOGY IN CAPITAL LETTERS
no9010 added:
Shatta please forgive at first I did not understand you
chukwudi said:
Why I love is this man is because he's always telling the truth
kwahublogger added:
I need his boldness in 2024
daniellamoah said:
Don't apologize my nagar
sika.mp3dede added:
Wee toffee + gyimii = Shatta Wale
Afua Asantewaa: Cute video of sing-a-thon performer twinning with her daughter warms hearts: “So adorable”
deejoy42 added:
Shatta and Agradaa will be a nice combination
little_nasara also said:
Shatta is spilling the truth but nobody wants to accept because he's young
tender added:
I'm bhim fan but I support you king Wale
Shatta Wale Sends A Message To Diaspora Women, Tells Them Ghana Is The Best Place To Find A Spouse
In related stories, Shatta Wale earlier said that any diaspora lady seeking a partner should make her way to Ghana. According to him, Ghanaian men are the best spouses.
The Freedom hitmaker sent this message during his performance at the Taste of Ghana Festival 4.0 which happened at the forecourt of the State House on the 28th of December, 2023.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh