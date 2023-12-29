Dancehall act Shatta Wale has come hard at Peace FM and Despite Media workers, especially Akwasi Aboagye

In a recent video, he was heard pelting unprintable words at the radio presenter

The video has since gone viral

Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has gone on another social media rant. This time, it was targeted at Despite Media and colleagues.

In a fast-trending video, the self-acclaimed dancehall king threw jabs at Akwasi Aboagye over alleged defamation which Shatta was asked to apologize.

Shatta Wale Goes Hard At Peace FM Workers: "I Won't Apologize To Anyone".

Source: Instagram

Shatta throws jabs at Despite Media

However, refused to render an apology for the said act and went on to hurl indecent language at him. He also called out the CEO of Despite Media for employing Akwasi Aboagye.

The Melissa crooner continued that he is nobody's child for them to speak to him however they please, adding that by the time BullDog and Mr Logic met him, he was already a self-made man who had his possessions. Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to Shatta's video

The video of Shatta Wale has caused a massive stir online with many netizens sharing their opinion on the matter. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by netizens.

kwamenewlife said:

That guy called Shatta Wale erh he get good heart oo ...freedom

makaveli added:

NO APOLOGY IN CAPITAL LETTERS

no9010 added:

Shatta please forgive at first I did not understand you

chukwudi said:

Why I love is this man is because he's always telling the truth

kwahublogger added:

I need his boldness in 2024

daniellamoah said:

Don't apologize my nagar

sika.mp3dede added:

Wee toffee + gyimii = Shatta Wale

deejoy42 added:

Shatta and Agradaa will be a nice combination

little_nasara also said:

Shatta is spilling the truth but nobody wants to accept because he's young

tender added:

I'm bhim fan but I support you king Wale

Source: YEN.com.gh