Shatta Wale was part of a tall enviable list of performers billed for the recently held Uniland festival

The widely advertised event ended with no show from Shatta Wale after a dramatic occurrence on-site

Organisers have issued a release citing reasons for their fiasco and their plans to make amends

On December 31, Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the widely advertised Uniland festival.

Attendees who thronged to the event staged at the La Palm Royal Beach said they met a wide range of production issues.

Also, the show's major performer failed to turn up inciting fans to berate Unilands organisers on social media.

Uniland to battle Shatta Wale legally Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale's decision to cancel meets

According to reports from several social media accounts linked to , the event's technical issues forced the artiste not to perform even though he was present on site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's outspoken manager issued a on the night saying, "Our performance as Shatta Movement Empire at Uniland Festival Concert has been cancelled due to poor organisation and non-payment of performance fee. Thank you!"

On that same night, a post apologising to the "Incoming" hitmaker which has now been deleted was posted on Uniland Festival's official social media pages.

In a press release issued yesterday, the organisers said Shatta Wale's team reportedly coerced the apology out of them. They established in the release that their legal team has begun investigations into the matter.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's no-show at uniland festival

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Shatta Wale's issues with Uniland.

@Lechiboroni wrote:

3s3 moaa always problems why ????

@Veekriss2 said:

Lol Shatta dierr everyday there’s this there’s that eiiii

@ABKconnect added:

At least, saying Wale isn't performing alone is okay...then you guys sort whatever it is out with Uniland organizers...even as a shatta fan, this one di3, it's not good

Shatta Wale descends on detractors from Peace FM's broadcaster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Shatta Wale's revived feud with Peace FM's broadcasters and staff including Akwasi Aboagye.

In a recent video published online, the musician fiercely established that he is fed up with the actions of their detractors and does not regret throwing harsh words against them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh