Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has opened up about Nigerian Chef and former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cook-a-thon Hilda Baci, inspiring her to embark on a record-breaking attempt.

Afua Asantewaa speaks about Hilda Baci inspiring her to break a GWR

In an exclusive interview on TV3's New Day, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum told Naa Ashorkor that following Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt and she breaking the record was what inspired her to do the same.

"I do not like being comfortable. When I saw Hilda's attempt, I was like wow, it is an empowerment bit from her end regardless of the result. She really empowered me and inpsired me," Afua Asantewaa said.

Mrs Aduonum stated that in a quest to also break a GWR, she went through the list of records that have been broken to see which one she could do. She then realised that she could sing and decided to go for it.

"I love music and I listen to entertainment reviews a lot and I love entertainment personally. Going through their records, I was looking for something that could benefit anything around my country," she said.

Mrs Aduonum stated that her passion for music also prompted ehr to go in for that record and attempt to break it. She said that she realised that it has been about 11 or 12 years since the record had been broken.

Video of Afua Asantewaa sharing why she decided to do a GWR attempt.

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's video

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as Afia Asantewaa reveals that Hilda Baci inspired her to embark on a GWR attempt.

nanc_y6803 said:

Nigerians will always inspire Ghanaians but due to pride and arrogance Ghanaians don’t like to admit it. Imagine Ghanaians saying Nigerians are competing against them meanwhile the inspiration and motivation comes from Nigeria

naa.lartey said:

Ah Naa she answered your question so well from the beginning why force her to get her say what you wanted to hear or is a Nigeria behind and powering general media too ah why should Nigerians be in our conversation each and every time so we can’t shine alone again eeeeiii now deaa it is Nigeria you want to sell Ghana to anaaa u people should tell us oo hmmm Ghana wake up ooo

bricanice_legitimate said:

Aah this girl paa… I don’t like the second answer.. letting some people feel proud… mchewwww

naakord_ventures said:

Bro Kofi we need to give you Ghana card

yaalizzywale said:

It’s her desire to be a musician irregardless

kingwildedewilde said:

It's a challenge, she doesn't have to be good at it.

Afua Asantewaa hospitalised after GWR longest singing hours attempt

Relatedly YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum revealed she has been hospitalised since concluding her singing Guinness world record attempt.

The 33-year-old entreprreneur said she was in the hospital to restore her sleep cycle after the stunning effort.

The Ghanaian registered 126 hours in her attempt to become the new record holder for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.

