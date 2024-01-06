Reports indicate that Ghana's goalkeeper, Ati Zigi got a big send-off ahead of the upcoming AFCON tournament in Cote D'Ivoire

The goalkeeper who is part of Ghana's squad currently in camp was seen dancing with his family

The stars are preparing for their first match on Sunday, January 14, 2023, with the goalkeeper likely in the post

A video of how Ghana's goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi was reportedly sent off by his family has popped up online.

The goalkeeper is part of Chris Hughton's final 27-man lined up for Ghana in the upcoming AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire.

The goalkeeper was sent off to the camp with high spirits and cheers from his family members who were rooting and looking for a high-striding run in the competition.

Ati Zigi's flaunts dance moves with family Photo source: Instagram/elikematizigi

Ati Zigi shows his Agbadza skills

In the video, Ati Zigi and his family were seen flaunting their skills with the Agbadza traditional dance.

On the dancefloor, the goalkeeper who recently celebrated his 27th birthday in grand style was surrounded by love with both old and young family members.

Ati Zigi has already joined his teammates at the Black Stars camp where Ghana is preparing for its first AFCON game against Cape Verde.

Source: YEN.com.gh