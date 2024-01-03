Maame Asiedu Yeboah was reported to have tied the knot with a new partner after her previous marriage ended

Some netizens took to social media to remind her of her staunch stance on divorce shared in an interview

The socialite has released a new video justifying her divorce and explaining how her story is a special case

Maame Yeboah Asiedu was triggered by scores of netizens who sought to remind her of her stance against divorce.

The popular Ghanaian media personality formerly of the Multimedia Group has reportedly tied the knot with a new partner.

There were little to no details why her marriage to her former partner reportedly ended over a year ago but the socialite has released a new video to address the ongoing confusion.

Counsellor breaks silence on her divorce Photo source: Facebook/MaameOwusuwaa

Maame Asiedu Yeboah speaks on her new marriage

Reports indicate that Maame Asiedu Yeboah had to leave behind her husband and kids for her new partner living abroad.

Another gossip blog described her new husband as a "small boy" with green papers suggesting that she might have married his new partner because of his clout.

Perturbed by the confused narratives about her new marriage, the socialite shared in her video that the annulment of her marriage wasn't her decision.

According to Maame Gold who transitioned from her media role into full-time ministry in 2021, she is still a supporter of no divorce in marriage, explaining the unusual circumstances around her divorce.

Netizens talk about Maame Yeboah's new marriage.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few thoughts from netizens as they reacted to Maame Asiedu Yeboah's video.

Obaa Efia wrote:

Eeeii she has sweet mouth oo. More than sugar wrote. Boi... Guys let's leave Agradaa alone na she is better.. eeeii

Ohemaa Aseda Papabi Adomako said:

Maame 3y3 wai na 3nfa you said nobody should marry a divorcee because they can come back again moving forward gyama wokaas3 nkwasiafuor agyimi

Doris Korang Twumasi added:

So you and Agra who is better, madam wrong is wrong and right is right

Maame Asiedeu Yeboah urges Christians to be faithful in tithing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Maame Asiedu Yeboah's admonishment to all Christians to prioritize their tithe-paying duties.

The media personality now turned pastor shared her personal experience of how tithing has helped her receive blessings from God.

