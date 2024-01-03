Maame Yeboah Asiedu has spoken following the massive reaction to her latest wedding

In a video, the former Adom TV/FM presenter indicated that she was highly favoured, hence, her ability to remarry within one year of divorce

Some Ghanaians had criticised Maame Yeboah's decision to remarry because she had staunchly preached against divorce in the past

Media personality and pastor Maame Yeboah Asiedu a.k.a. Reverend Maame has responded to criticism surrounding her recent remarriage.

News went viral during the holidays that Maame Yeboah a.k.a. Maame Gold had tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu Explains Her Divorce And Why She Remarried Photo source: @thosecalledcelebss

Source: Instagram

The images of Maame Yeboah's wedding sparked loads of interest online as many wondered what might have happened to her almost 20 years of marriage.

A strong advocate against divorce, observers were left questioning former Adom TV/FM presenter's decision to leave her marriage to marry another man.

Maame Yeboah's divorce

But in a video she just released, Maame Yeboah Asiedu clarified that it was actually her ex-husband who initiated the divorce, not her.

"I didn't divorce my husband. He was the one who divorced me," she stated.

The mother of three insisted that she was still an advocate against divorce and would do anything to make sure she stayed married.

For her, the main reason people were surprised about her wedding was the fact that it was happening just about one year after her divorce.

She, however, admonished that people should rather see it as God's favour upon her life because it was not easy to get a decent man to marry you within one year of divorce.

"I'm a favoured child of God. If they divorce me 1000 times, I will marry 10,000 times," she said.

Toosweet Annan marries Ms Flava

Meanwhile, Ghanaian celebrities Toosweet Annan and Msflava have gone viral with their stunning wedding outfits.

The adorable couple who tied the knot in December 2023 made their fans believe in the power of love.

Some social media have showered praises on the pretty bride for selecting top fashion designers to create unique styles for her wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh