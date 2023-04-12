Media personality Maame Yeboah, in an interview with Zionfelix, spoke about tithing and how important it is for Christians

Renowned media personality Maame Yeboah, in an exclusive interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, touched on the topic of tithing and how crucial it is for Christians.

The interviewer delved into the subject, asking Maame Yeboah about her personal experiences with tithing and how it has impacted her life.

Maame Yeboah (Right) passionately speaking about tithe with Zionfelix (Left) Photo Source: Zionfelix TV

Maame Yeboah, who quit her job at Despite Media to become a full-time preacher, was quick to emphasize the importance of tithing in the life of a Christian. She boldly stated that it would be difficult for God to bless a Christian who does not pay their tithe, citing the Biblical principle of giving back to God what is rightfully His.

As a self-proclaimed giver, Maame Yeboah recounted a time in her life when she faced severe financial difficulties. She disclosed that there was a point where she had to beg for food and struggled to pay for her child's medical bills.

Despite her circumstances, Maame Yeboah said she remained steadfast in her belief in the power of giving, insisting that she never wavered in her commitment to giving, even at her lowest point.

According to Maame Yeboah, the act of tithing has brought her numerous blessings, enabling her to achieve great success in her life. She credited her accomplishments to her unwavering faith and commitment to faithfully paying her tithe. Paying tithe has been an issue for many Christians, but most of them have their reasons.

Yaw Dabo Reveals That He Has Stopped Paying Tithe, Says He Does Not Want To Incur Curses

In a similar story, Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Zionfelix, revealed that he has stopped paying tithe because it is a very dangerous thing to play with.

The actor stated that he does not want to incur the wrath of God as he may not be able to abide by the principles of tithing.

Dabo mentioned that Christianity is full of many principles which, if one does not follow to the letter, could invite curses.

