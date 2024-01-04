Afua Asantewaa disclosed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent her medicine when she lost her voice during her Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian broadcaster who attempted to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest sing-a-thon, disclosed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia bought medicine for a quick healing of her lost voice during the attempt.

Afua Asantewaa thanks the vice president for coming to her aid

Speaking in an exclusive interview on GHOne TV's GH Today with Lily Mohammed, Afua Asantewaa stated that the presence of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and many other Ghanaian celebrities and citizens kept her going.

She stated that she had many thoughts running through her mind when she saw the vice president at her sing-a-thon. She wondered whether he was following the attempt at his residence and why he would drive all the way to Akwaaba Village to watch her.

“Interestingly, he (Dr Bawumia) was watching and monitoring and realised that I had lost my voice so he actually ordered medicine for me. Only for the medicine to arrive when I had finished the attempt, she said."

Mrs Aduonum stated that she still has the medicine with her, adding that it was the fastest remedy to have healed her lost voice.

Throwing more light on happenings surrounding the sing-a-thon, Afua Asantewaa stated that she had wanted to host the event at her home; however, it turned into a national event.

She stated that everybody was involved and that was one thing she could not have avoided, adding that the attempt was meant to unify the country.

Mrs Aduonum further clarified that despite seeing a number of politicians at the event, it had no political connotations associated with it.

Video of Afua Asantewaa's interview on GHOne TV.

