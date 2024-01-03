Ghanaian broadcaster who recently completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon shared an ordeal that happened the night before the challenge

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, Afua Asantewaa recounted how her home was robbed, and her family had to relocate to a hotel

She shared how the incident made her devasted, and this affected her mentality on the night the sing-a-thon began

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed that her home was robbed the night before the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa reveals she was robbed before the sing-a-thon

In an exclusive interview on GHOne TV's Gh Today, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that she was unhappy on the night when her sing-a-thon began.

She noted that an unknown assailant broke into her marital home the night before the Guinness World Record attempt. She disclosed that fortunately for her the thieves did not take any valuables.

"They just scattered all our stuff. They did not take money, they did not take anything. All they took was my husband's deodorant and spray. There were laptops. There was money. They did not take anything," she said.

Afua Asantewaa stated that due to the robbery, she and her family had to relocate to a hotel, adding that they did not return home when the sing-a-thon was over.

Speaking about how that incident affected the sing-a-thon, she said,

"That day was terrible. Anybody who saw me on Thursday would have or I know would have said somewhere that I was stressed already but they did not know what was actually happening."

Exclusive interview of Afua Asantewaa opening up about happenings before the sing-a-thon.

