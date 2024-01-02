Ghanaian sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa has sent advice to her followers

In a self-recorded video, she admonished them to know their style and stick to it

Many fans fell in love with her advice

Ghanaian sing-a-thon star, entrepreneur and media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has shared a piece of fashion advice with her numerous fans on TikTok.

She took to the app to share a video to recount an experience she had at the market when she visited to purchase some clothes.

Afua Asantewaa gives fashion advice

According to Afua, her mother used to buy clothes from Kantamanto market but it appeared they were bought from a sophisticated because of how stylish the outfits looked on her.

She continued in the video that although the outfits she wears may be secondhand, she manages to rock them in a manner that screams quality and top-tier. The sing-a-thon star narrated how she finds sleeveless dresses below her taste because she abhors exposing her arms.

Thus, Afua told her fans to truly study themselves and find the kind of outfits that fit them, make them comfortable, and exude confidence before purchasing clothes. According to her, one should not follow the crowd to buy dresses because they'll end up looking uncomfortable.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video

TikTok users have reacted to the video of Afua giving fashion advice. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

korkorfrancisca said:

I look too short/small when I wear skirts so I don't wear them

maverick added:

It's true... any soap I use I get rashes except alata soap

abusolution44 added:

You are very wise o not beautiful alone...

madamoseille added:

My mum too she'll buy them way back from race course for 2 cedis

constancefrimpong said:

Me I dont even wear store but my dresses are mwah

kwamearhin added:

For me I love long sleeve shirts... I hate to show my elbow.

Afua Asantewaa Sing-A-Thon: Why Doctors Ended Her Guinness World Record Attempt After 5 Days (Video)

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon was ended after five days because of a fear for her health.

According to the team's leading medical doctor, Dr. Grace Buckman, Asantewaa's lack of sleep over the five days had affected her health so they had to stop her.

In a later interview with Joy Prime TV, the medical team led by Dr. Buckman indicated that the sleep deprivation led to stress, which affected the body systems.

