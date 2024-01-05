Chef Faila was overjoyed when Menscook came bearing gifts at her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cooking hours that is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale

The famous all-men catering service flew to Tamale and presented a basket filled with foodstuffs to the renowned Ghanaian chef

The gesture has melted many hearts as many applauded Menscook while others spoke about how energetic Chef Faila was in the video

Ghanaian all-men catering services, Menscook, surprised chef Failatu Abdul Razak at her cook-a-thon in Tamale as they delivered foodstuffs, while she attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

Menscook surprise Chef Faila at her cook-a-thon

In a set of videos, Menscook told their fervent fans that they were catching a flight to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at her cook-a-thon. Little did their fans know they were sending food supplies to the Ghanaian chef.

With a basket filled with food items, they stood in front of the glass cubicle and showed Chef Faila the items they had brought her.

She was awestruck as she beamed with smiles while thanking Menscook for bearing gifts at her much-anticipated cook-a-thon.

Video of the foodstuffs presented to Chef Faila at her cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Ghanaians react as Menscook surprises Chef Failatu with foodstuffs

Below are some of the heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians as Menscook surprised Chef Failatu at her cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

seraphim_fafa said:

Very beautiful to see you go all out for others!❤️❤️

its.marlag said:

Wow! Nice to see Driscoll’s strawberries and other fresh veggies

nana_adjoa77 said:

Oh fine , this is so nice of you. You guys have done soooo very well . You do aaalllllll ❤️

talkingdrumstravel said:

Thank you for supporting our sister!

ameyaw112 said:

Great energy

dela_seade said:

She looks like she’s now about to start!! She will cook till December if we allow her

mawey_na said:

Ei why is she looking like today is the beginning of her challenge

its_tiyuhna said:

Herhhhh northerners are built different. She ain’t tired?

zikabeautypalace said:

I love the fact that she’s just having fun with this

Below is a video of Chef Failatu overjoyed as Menscook surprises her with foodstuffs.

Video of Menscook flying to Tamale to surprise Chef Failatu.

Ghanaians compare Hilda Baci and Faila with videos and photos from their cook-a-thons

YEN.com.gh reported that social media is buzzing as Ghanaians are comparing Nigeria's Hilda Baci's energy level during her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon to that of Ghana's Failatu Abdul Razak.

Many were of the opinion that the Nigerian chef was on the verge of breaking down after 20 hours of cooking, while the Ghanaian chef was full of energy even after 96 hours of cooking.

The videos and photos from both cook-a-thon events have sparked debate on social media.

