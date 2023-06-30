Ghanaian entrepreneur Tracy Owusu Addo has been dragged into her husband, Sarkodie's, fight with Yvonne Nelson

Every message from the founder of the Brave Foundation has been scrutinised due to the ongoing feud between Sarkodie and his past lover, Yvonne Nelson

Tracy Sarkcess has not addressed the situation directly but continues to push her agenda to end period poverty

Ghanaian entrepreneur and businesswoman Tracy Owusu Addo may have dropped sublime posts in response to her husband Sarkodie's fight with Yvonne Nelson. But, she is still focused on her philanthropic works.

According to reports, Tracy and Sarkodie first met and dated each other for 10 years before becoming husband and wife.

The couple got married in a beautiful private ceremony in July 2018.

Throughout her husband's fracas with Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, Tracy remains focused on her mission to fight for menstrual equity across all regions in Ghana.

To reach its goal of combat period poverty in Ghana, the BravePadFund has partnered with some organisations, including Canada-based 3H Foundation and @headhearthand_foundation.

See below for some of the works of the Brave Foundation:

