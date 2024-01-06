Chef Faila Abdul Razak has currently surpassed 120 hours in her ongoing cook-a-thon attempt

Yesterday, Maccasio joined a tall list of superstars who have thronged the cook-a-thon venue to lend their support to her

Netizens were impressed by the reception Maccasio received from the guests in Tamale

Chef Faila Abdul Razak has thrown the internet into a frenzy with her official Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Scores of socialites have thronged the venue since the cook-a-thon started on January 1st.

Yesterday, Sherif Abdul Majeed, popularly known as Maccasio who is one of the biggest superstars in the Northern region, where the cook-a-thon has been staged graced the occasion.

Maccasio shuts down Faila's cook-a-thon with his performance

Macassio shuts down Faila's cook-a-thon, netizens marvel

Maccasio's performance kicked off with a grand entry into the vast hall of Modern City Hotel, which was packed with scores of Faila's fans.

In a video shared online, the rapper moved close to the booth to exchange pleasantries with Chef Faila and her sous chef, Eric before his performance began.

A day before Maccasio's performance, his archrival Fancy Gadam also took the stage to thrill the audience at Faila's cook-a-thon.

The performances from these two powerhouses from the North at Faila's cook-a-thon have gotten many netizens talking.

Netizens react to Macassio's performance at the cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Maccasio's performance at the cook-a-thon.

@todd49parker said:

Naa he boosted dema immune system

@coplenawan wrote:

He’s the favorite among all

@Likkle_Shatta quizzed:

Fancy and Maccasio who is really the king of the North?

@manuelgriffiths added:

So where the so called Accra celebrities dey? Them no go fit pay for flight then go support then come back. …. Bigups to Kwabena Kwabena and Yaw Dabo.!!

Chef Faila weeps as she meets Frema Osei Opare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare had been seen at Chef Faila's ongoing cook-a-thon.

The Chief of Staff got the rare chance to enter Chef' Faila's booth and wrapped a Ghana flag around her neck.

