Fancy Gadam: Singer Delivers Amazing Performance At Ongoing Cook-A-Thon In Tamale
- The Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon is still underway
- Singer Fancy Gadam passed through to show his support at the event
- He pulled an amazing crowd and delivered a wonderful performance
Ghanaian singer Fancy Gadam made his way to the ongoing cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to show support to Failatu.
The singer put an awesome performance to thrill the event's patrons.
Fancy Gadam Thrills Fans At Cook-A-Thon
Patrons at the event have had the time of their lives; starting with the free food and now the music performances from the artistes. There are thousands of patrons present at the event to support Failatu.
Husband of Chef Failatu denies cook-a-thon will end on day 5, gives new update in video, peeps react
A northern musician by name One Naira thrilled fans at the event. Content creator Father Ankrah was also there to support.
Fancy Gadam's performance drew a massive crowd of people who were excited to hear their favourite artiste. The Total Cheat crooner had hundreds of people singing along to his biggest hit songs.
Since the event has given the town energy following the joyous celebration, some have referred to the entire affair as a "mini Christmas."
Netizens React To Fancy's Performance
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See below.
fancygadam2 added:
LOVE all around
sellasiepott said:
Food and entertainment... I miss Tamale
mabelelizabeth said:
Love this.. oya let's support our own ghghgh
akosuaace said:
I wish I could come to Tamale
mensah23 added:
Fancy did amazing
kofilorddrip added:
This is great bro
melissacakes also said:
Guys who will fly me to Tamale?
melvinaddo added:
Faila we support you all the way
lydiaaop said:
Faila some of us cant come to Tamale, but we support you in spirit
Source: YEN.com.gh