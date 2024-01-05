The Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon is still underway

Singer Fancy Gadam passed through to show his support at the event

He pulled an amazing crowd and delivered a wonderful performance

Ghanaian singer Fancy Gadam made his way to the ongoing cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to show support to Failatu.

The singer put an awesome performance to thrill the event's patrons.

Fancy Gadam: Singer Delivers Amazing Performance At Ongoing Cook-A-Thon In Tamale.

Source: Instagram

Fancy Gadam Thrills Fans At Cook-A-Thon

Patrons at the event have had the time of their lives; starting with the free food and now the music performances from the artistes. There are thousands of patrons present at the event to support Failatu.

A northern musician by name One Naira thrilled fans at the event. Content creator Father Ankrah was also there to support.

Fancy Gadam's performance drew a massive crowd of people who were excited to hear their favourite artiste. The Total Cheat crooner had hundreds of people singing along to his biggest hit songs.

Since the event has given the town energy following the joyous celebration, some have referred to the entire affair as a "mini Christmas."

Netizens React To Fancy's Performance

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See below.

fancygadam2 added:

LOVE all around

sellasiepott said:

Food and entertainment... I miss Tamale

mabelelizabeth said:

Love this.. oya let's support our own ghghgh

akosuaace said:

I wish I could come to Tamale

mensah23 added:

Fancy did amazing

kofilorddrip added:

This is great bro

melissacakes also said:

Guys who will fly me to Tamale?

melvinaddo added:

Faila we support you all the way

lydiaaop said:

Faila some of us cant come to Tamale, but we support you in spirit

