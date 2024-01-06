Chef Faila Abdul-Razak's longest cooking marathon attempt has taken Ghana by storm

Top celebrities and leaders have thronged the venue including Ghana'Chief of Staff

The chef's encounter with the graceful Madam Frema Osei Opare was a proud moment that made her shed a tear

Chef Faila Abdul Razak began her attempt to become the Guinness World record holder for the longest cooking marathon attempt by an individual on January 1st, 2023.

After five days, she is currently inching close to the current record holder's time stamp of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

Yesterday, January 5, 2023, Ghana's Chief of Staff moved to Tamale to grace the ongoing occasion.

Chef Faila cries as she meets Frema Osei Opare

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon was well into its 5th day when the country's chief of staff, Frema Osei Opare called on her.

The chief of staff got the rare opportunity to enter the booth where Faila had been cooking for five days. So far, the government official is the only guest to be given exclusive access to the chef.

Faila knelt at her feet when she saw Frema who held her up for a warm hug and a brief pep talk.

The chef who deems her cook-a-thon attempt to be a national assignment couldn't hold back her tears when the country's chief of staff proudly wrapped a Ghana flag around her neck.

Netizens react to Chef Faila's proud moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as Ghanaians reacted to Chef Faila's emotional moment with Frema Osei Opare.

@efiejollof wrote:

They should just let her finish her cooking. Can’t they all wait?

@nana_phils said:

See the temperature in the room heerh! Chef Faila really needs Ghanaians support paaa! The chief of staff started cleaning her face immediately as she entered ha!

@RICH428092914 remarked:

Northerners got the best culture. Look at how faila bowed to greet the minister

Akua Seiwaa Daaku added:

This is so emotional!!!! Awww. It's like u need your mother and she shows up !

Chef Faila extends cook-a-thon attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila's official Guinness World record attempt for the longest cook-a-thon may be taking a different twist.

The chef has now set her eyes on 200 hours and added three more records including the number of plates dished out after her attempt.

