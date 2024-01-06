Chef Faila Abdul Razak got emotional when the Chief of Staff Frema Opare visited her to support her as she embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking hours

Madame Opare presented Chef Faila with GH¢20,000 cash, five bags of rice, two gallons of cooking oil, two boxes of mackerel and tin tomatoes, and 10 crates of eggs

The gesture touched the heart of many and Chef Faila herself as she broke down into tears

The Chief of Staff Frema Opare gave Chef Faila Abdul Razak a surprise visit at her Guinness World Record (GWR) breaking cook-a-thon attempt that is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Chief of Staff Frema Opare at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @joyprimetv and @adomtv

Source: Instagram

Chief of Staff gets Chef Faila emotional at her cook-a-thon

The Chief of Staff Frema Opare got Chef Faila Abdul Razak emotional with her presence and the gifts she presented her at her GWR cook-a-thon.

As part of supporting the Ghanaian chef, Madame Opare presented her team with a brown envelope containing GH¢20,000 cash.

She also gave Chef Faila five bags of rice, two gallons of cooking oil, two boxes of mackerel and tin tomatoes, and 10 crates of eggs.

The gesture touched Chef Faila's heart such that she was moved to tears as her sous chef Eric Malik wiped the tears rolling down her face, while Madame Opare comforted her.

Chief of Staff Frema Opare presented some items to Chef Faila's team.

Ghanaians reacted to the videos of the Chief of Staff supporting Chef Faila at her cook-a-thon

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as the Chief of Staff Frema Opare gave Chef Faila a surprise visit at her cook-a-thon.

dattsvogue said:

She should break it in a way anyone thinking of doing it will think twice. Well done beautiful Queen

ms_acheampong said:

It’s sad that January ends at 55th days if not what is January that she can’t do

nanaefuaesiwaa said:

We are cooking till February

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

This means she is going for 1 month. This is a whole party. Herrrr This year Ghana has celebrated the xmas mas than any country. December was sing-a-thon having all our stars on board and now free food

the_vitamin_fabrics said:

This assistant chef must also win assistant thon

jemima9397 said:

This is very emotional, media houses pls try and also give credence to the other chefs helping Faila❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

akosua_owusuansah said:

Who’s cutting onions . This is so emotional. Go girlllll. The girl that can

Video of Chef Faila in tears as the Chief of Staff Frema Opare surprised her at her cook-a-thon.

"Massive support": 100s of bikes parked outside the hotel to support Chef Faila

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of several motorbikes parked outside of the Modern City Hotel in Tamale went viral on social media as many talked about the growth in support of Chef Faila's cook-a-thon.

The video was captured by the renowned media house, TV3, and it showed supporters of Chef Faila leaving their bikes at the car park and at spaces closer to the cook-a-thon venue.

Many people spoke about the common means of transport in the Northern part of Ghana being the motorbike.

