A video of several motorbikes parked outside of the Modern City Hotel in Tamale has gone viral on social media as many talked about the growth in support of Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

The video was captured by the renowned media house, TV3, and it showed supporters of Chef Faila leaving their bikes at the car park and at spaces closer to the cook-a-thon venue

Many people spoke about the common means of transport in the Northern part of Ghana being the motorbike

The support for Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak keeps growing by the day as she continues to aim to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

Supporters of Chef Faila's cookathon. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Support for Chef Failatu grows bigger and bigger

A video captured by renowned Ghanaian media house, TV3, showed several motorbikes parked outside the Modern City Hotel in Tamale where Chef Faila is hosting her cook-a-thon.

The Ghanaian chef is on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours as such many people have thronged the venue to support her.

Video showing several motorbikes parked outside the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Ghanaians react to the video of several bikes parked outside the Modern City Hotel

Many people spoke about how people who live in the Northern part of Ghana value motorbikes as their main source of transport. Below are some of the reactions to the video:

nanamercykesewaa said:

Wow

cudjoe7941 said:

So how are they going to identify their bikes

adwoaamponsahyeboah said:

I think motor bike is cheap in the north than Kumasi

premanh_ said:

Tamale and motors

ellella_pk said:

That's my people. They respect motors more than vehicles.

lil_legacy2 said:

Imagine police come say them they come check for licence and insurance

theteaforum said:

Bikers left their bikes for free food.

wha.ley6 said:

I’m Tamela. You buy motor for your girlfriend the family recognizes you more than buying her a car. Girls Dey ride motor like boys .

unrefined_sheagh said:

Our private cars May Allah bless whoever invented these bikes .#failacookathon

Chef Faila emotional as Menscook gits her food items at her GWR cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila was overjoyed when Menscook came bearing gifts at her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cooking hours that is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

The famous all-men catering service flew to Tamale and presented a basket filled with foodstuffs to the renowned Ghanaian chef.

The gesture has melted many hearts as many applauded Menscook while others spoke about how energetic Chef Faila was in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh