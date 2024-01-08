Media personality Berla Mundi got married in a private ceremony on Friday, January 5, in Accra

She made a no-phones-allowed rule to keep the event private but videos from the wedding have found their way unto the internet

Lynx Entertainment singer Maya Blu gave an exquisite performance at the reception of the wedding. Attendees sang along and had fun

TV presenter, radio host, and brand influencer Berla Mundi's marriage ceremony took place at a private venue in Accra.

Berla got hitched to one Mr. David Tabi, a mining mogul who runs his family's business.

She kept their relationship away from the public eye for several years before their plush wedding. Pictures from the private ceremony have found their way onto the internet.

Maya Blu thrills guests at the reception of Berla Mundi's wedding Photo: @zionfelix.com

At the wedding, Berla recounted how she initially paid her groom no mind when he sent her a direct message until she discovered he was a family friend.

Berla looked exquisite in her wedding gown and David looked dapper in his clean, white suit.

Ghanaians expressed their shock when pictures from the wedding leaked online. Many of her secret admirers were left broken-hearted as she's now off the dating scene.

Singer Maya Blu of Lynx Entertainment was present at the wedding to perform. She delivered her track Sho, which features Mr Drew. It was all love as she hugged Berla and wished her a happy married life.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians have reacted to the news of Berla Mundi's marriage. Many are still in shock.

franklyapp_od said:

Echokkkk

mrisante_hene added:

Eei nti afi wei di3 abiaa ware low key......y3nshw3 na yanware amnfuo kunu mu oo.....Happy marriage tho

hellovybes said:

Berla Mundi is off and hope the others are doing their homework well lol

hannahboakye said:

I don't understand why people are saying SECRET WEDDING...she didn't invite you because you're not her close friend or family.. simple

nanaekua200 added:

She looks very happy. May joy never depart from her home❤️❤️

pureheart777 added:

God's time is always the best...Don't rush it...Just pray and when the appointed time comes HE will make everything beautiful....Now those who say go and marry will have nothing to say cos she is married and married a wonderful man for that matter...

Berla Mundi And Her Husband Dance At Reception In Exclusive Video

In similar news, Berla Mundi and her husband danced at the reception of their plush, private wedding in Accra. The wedding was a strictly no-phone event.

For this reason, no footage emerged from the traditional wedding except for a few images and details. But in an unexpected twist, a video from the wedding has emerged online.

