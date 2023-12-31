Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan has exchanged vows with his lover, Sistah, in a gorgeous wedding

The couple tied the knot in the presence of their families and personalities in entertainment on Saturday, December 30

Annan took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with his wife, and fans reached out to celebrate the couple

Actor Toosweet Annan and his sweetheart Sistah have tied the knot in an elegant wedding attended by their families and entertainment personalities.

The couple's ceremony showcased beauty and charm, with the bride and groom emanating delight and happiness.

Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan marries his sweetheart in elegant wedding. Photo credit: toosweetannangh.

Source: Instagram

Toosweet Annan looked debonair in his wedding outfit, and Sistah glowed in her bridal dress.

Groom shares glorious pictures

Entertainment personalities such as Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, Okyeame Kwame, and Kalybos attended the couple's wedding.

''We Became One!'' Toosweet Annan captioned stunning images of himself and his newly wedded wife on his Instagram account.

How fans reacted to the wedding pictures of Toosweet Annan and his wife

Netizens reached out on social media to congratulate the newlyweds with heartfelt messages.

Ms.rity said:

Congratulations

Oluwakemi_balogun24 posted:

Congratulations.

Favourfelicity17 commented:

Congratulations.

Samm_kobby gushed:

Fine girl plus fine boy, long life.

Chester_sl said:

Congratulations, bro. May this union be tooSweet and great in every aspect of your life.

Mrjnwoye posted:

Congratulations, man. God bless your union .

Entuu_nice indicated:

U choose wisely, bro ❤️.

Tildanky28 said:

Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Sweet.❤️

