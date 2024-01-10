Afua Asantewaa Aduonum made an appearance at the recently held Black Star's farewell ceremony

The socialite performed Ghana's national anthem in front of the president and several other dignitaries present

A video of Afua Asantewaa's performance shared online has gotten many netizens talking about her patriotism

Ghanaian media personality and event planner, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum took the country by storm with her recent Guinness World Record attempt.

The socialite sang Ghanaian songs for 126 hours and 52 minutes unofficially becoming the new record holder.

As she awaits her official confirmation from the Guinness World Record, Afua has been spotted at several occasions including the recently held farewell dinner for the Black Stars.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sings the national anthem at Black Stars event Photo source: Instagram/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Afua sends Black Stars off to AFCON with her performance

The farewell dinner for the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire was attended by several dignitaries including the president Nana Akufo-Addo and the top boss of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

At the ceremony, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who has now been made an ambassador by Ghana's Tourism Àuthority serendaded the audience by doing what she does best.

In a Black Star's jersey and with a Ghana flag around her neck, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum serenaded guests at the occasion with the national anthem.

A video of her performance shared online, has gotten many of her fans from her daring sing-a-thon attempt talking.

Netizens react to Afua's performance at Black Stars send-off

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Afua's performance.

kofi_decency_ wrote:

Yaa Asantewaa the second

_statementcouture said:

Well done my queen. ❤️❤️❤️

kwame_seed exclaimed:

Afua Asantewaa, you are the best. Too much power in your voice. God bless you

mrisanti_hene remarked:

After all this recognitions....what confirmation do we need from Guinness again....make dem take their book

288.pri added:

We will always be bold to defend our country forever

