Ghanaian media personality, entrepreneur, and singer Afua Asantewaa is having the time of her life after her singing marathon.
The lady made a bold attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual. She sang from December 24 to December 29 and hit an impressive record of 126 hours 52 minutes.
Afua Asantewaa Relaxes At The Royal Senchi
Afua Asantewaa who had initially planned to sing for 105 hours extended her time to make up for sleep deductions, among other things, and had to eventually stop because her doctors were worried about her lack of sleep for more than 5 days.
In a new video found on her TikTok page, Afua Asantewaa was seen relaxing at the plush Royal Senchi Resort at Akosombo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
She said she has been there for a few days now to recover and take some time off as she awaits the official results from the Guinness World Record team. Afua Asantewaa was enjoying a lovely boat ride with her husband at the exquisite location.
She expressed hope of winning the Guinness World Record and making Ghanaians proud.
Afua Asantewaa Reveals That Her House Was Robbed The Night Before The Sing-A-Thon
In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa's house was robbed the night before her singing marathon began.
In an exclusive interview on GHOne TV's Gh Today, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that an unknown assailant broke into her marital home the night before the Guinness World Record attempt. She disclosed that fortunately for her and her family, the thieves did not take any valuables.
