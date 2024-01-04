Afua Asantewaa is taking some time off to relax after her GWR for the longest singing marathon attempt

The media personality was spotted at The Royal Senchi having fun with her husband

Fans showered her with praise as they entreated her to enjoy herself

Ghanaian media personality, entrepreneur, and singer Afua Asantewaa is having the time of her life after her singing marathon.

The lady made a bold attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual. She sang from December 24 to December 29 and hit an impressive record of 126 hours 52 minutes.

Afua Asantewaa was seen chilling at Royal Senchi after the event. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Relaxes At The Royal Senchi

Afua Asantewaa who had initially planned to sing for 105 hours extended her time to make up for sleep deductions, among other things, and had to eventually stop because her doctors were worried about her lack of sleep for more than 5 days.

In a new video found on her TikTok page, Afua Asantewaa was seen relaxing at the plush Royal Senchi Resort at Akosombo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

She said she has been there for a few days now to recover and take some time off as she awaits the official results from the Guinness World Record team. Afua Asantewaa was enjoying a lovely boat ride with her husband at the exquisite location.

She expressed hope of winning the Guinness World Record and making Ghanaians proud.

Netizens react to Afua's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by netizens under the post. See them below.

makmimi said:

Beauty... am your next of kin

mizfranka said:

You should take us along oo we supported you

rasheed90 said:

Star girl for a reason

awaketasha said:

I cant wait to see you one day

nhyirabaeva2 added:

I just love watching your videos Afua

ireneantwi added:

I love you so much

Afua Asantewaa Reveals That Her House Was Robbed The Night Before The Sing-A-Thon

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa's house was robbed the night before her singing marathon began.

In an exclusive interview on GHOne TV's Gh Today, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that an unknown assailant broke into her marital home the night before the Guinness World Record attempt. She disclosed that fortunately for her and her family, the thieves did not take any valuables.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh