Yaw Dabo, in a video, was not happy with a group of players who showed up late to a football trial he organized

The actor went on a long rant, lecturing the boys about discipline and the importance of showing up on time

The trial was organized as an opportunity for the boys to get a place at the actor's Dabo Soccer Academy

Popular Ghanaian comic actor and entrepreneur Yaw Dabo was not pleased with some of the players who showed up late to a football trial he organized. The trial was meant to select talented young footballers for his Dabo Soccer Academy, which he established to nurture football talents among the youth.

Yaw Dabo Blasts Players At Football Trials Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: TikTok

In a video that he shared on his TikTok page, the actor could be seen going on a long rant, lecturing the boys about discipline and the importance of showing up on time.

Dabo said that being late was a sign of disrespect and lack of commitment and that it would not be tolerated in his academy. He also warned them that they would miss out on the opportunity to showcase their skills and impress the coaches if they continued to act like they did not care.

The video has attracted lots of comments from his followers. Many of them agreed with him on the importance of discipline and praised him for being assertive and firm. Some of them also expressed their admiration for his passion for football and his efforts to support the youth.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Frank_ky10 wrote:

Good job, most of our Ghanaian or African footballers are not serious and hardworking, but they got the talents

Meek Cantona reacted:

Dabo is a real leader

Baggio reacted:

Discipline is the key good work done

Solomon Aprim Kplah Logical commented:

imagine our coach does this to our black stars players

Yaw Dabo tries to help young player

In another story, Yaw Dabo was in Tamale recently for justify trials, where he met a young goalkeeper who could not afford proper gloves.

The actor was saddened about the young boy's plight and made a video pleading with Ghanaians to help the young man.

Dabo, who is the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, has been on a journey to give talented young kids a chance to display their talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh