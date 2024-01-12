Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson has revealed how any Ghanaian lady could win his heart

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian journalist Doreen Avio, Michael Blackson said the lady has to know how to prepare Ghanaian jollof well

The comment section was filled with ladies who were interested in his offer

Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson has shared the secret for any lady who admires him and plans to be his wife.

Michael Blackson shares his love for Ghanaian jollof

In an exclusive interview with Multimedia Group Limited's journalist Doreen Avio, Michael Blackson said that one thing that attracts him to a lady is how well she can cook Ghanaian jollof.

"If you are woman who can cook Ghana jollof the right way," he said

The famous and international comedian revealed that his housekeeper cooks the controversial Ghanaian delicacy so well that he even has plans on getting married to her, he said in jest.

However, he said that is the secret to his heart, Mr Blackson said in the interview.

Below is an interview where Michael Blackson shared his love for Ghanaian jollof.

Ghanaians reacted to the video

The video sparked debate on social media as other ladies suggested other food options they are good at cooking. Below are some of the reactions to the video:

maame_serwaah2018 said:

Wat of oil rice and pepper

spanky.gh_ said:

Michael I won’t take that advice I live in her apartment but she can’t cook ‍ jollof if I leave I’m homeless

nanayaa_saah_boateng said:

I’m available please… my mother trained me very well…

sweetprettyyayra said:

He should come so I cook ewe jollof for him

"Use cutlery": Americans bash Michael Blackson for eating borɔdeɛ with hands

YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, ate boiled plantain and stew with his hands and licked the plate at the end.

Americans in the comments section bashed Blackson for eating with his bare hands instead of using cutlery and found issues with his table manners.

Ghanaians in the comments section, however, came to Blackson's defence, stating that the Ghanaian dish was not eaten with cutlery.

