Michael Blackson joined Kizz Daniel's Google Assignment challenge, where people showed the cost of the items and outfits they own

The comedian revealed the prices of his pink jacket, cup, gold tiger, and chains in the video

Many people were surprised that his jacket cost that much

American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson showed off his expensive outfit and other items in his mansion in Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel's Google Assignment trend.

Michael Blackson shows off his lavish lifestyle in video

Dressed in a pimp pink jacket and tight leather trousers of the same colour, Michael Blackson revealed how much each cost in Kizz Daniel's Google Assignment trend.

He also wore a feathery pimp pink cap to style his look and disclosed that he bought the pimp pink jacket for GH¢30,000.

The comedian also disclosed that the black Louboutin sneakers cost GH¢18,000, and his African chain cost GH¢500,000.

Sharing the price tags of other expensive items he owns, Michael Blackson revealed that his gold tiger is GH¢25,000, and his pimp cup went for GH¢5,000.

Video of Michael Blackson showing off his outfit and lavish items in Kizz Daniel's Google Assignment challenge.

People react to the cost of Michael Blackson's outfit and items he showed in the video

While some made hilarious comments about Michael Blackson's pink attire, others were awed that they cost a lot of money.

Below are some of the reactions from the video:

cuteopzzyhair said:

I have leather pants, who will borrow me hoodie

nauseao said:

Pink Power Ranger

blessingfibb said:

When una reach Zara and Fashionova, I go do, but for now, see you when I see you

mightyboicomedy said:

I don go use my life-saving love, ashawo

kzito_ohb said:

U go tink say na beta money be dat

kwakuagenda said:

Pink jacket Ghc 30,000. How?

wigsbydemi said:

Michael ki lo ko si

killerkanemax said:

very hilarious, man

hypebeastoflagos said:

Someone is busy asking vendors and dealers for probs to make this challenge and later return it. I can feel it coming. Someone is trying to pass @davido, but I put it to you, dear artist, we shall no you are lying, so u better don’t go and hire probs to do this challenge

Hilarious skit of Michael Blackson's son impregnating Fella Makafui cracks ribs.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a hilarious skit of Michael Blackson's son impregnating Fella Makafui got many people laughing hard.

Many people shared their thoughts on the video as others drew the attention of Fella Makafui's husband, Medikal, by tagging him under the post.

