The First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, graced the wedding of Ghanaian man Denzel Boakye and his sweetheart Kirbi Genfi on Thursday, December 14.

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, and businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong attended the gorgeous traditional marriage.

Beautiful videos from the elegant ceremony at the residence of the bride's family have hit the internet. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos below:

Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and NPP National Organiser Nana B captured at Denzel Boakye's wedding.

Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong grace the customary wedding of Denzel Boakye.

