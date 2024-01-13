The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is lit with reactions over a friendly banter between GTV Ghana and DStv Ghana

The feud began after DStv Ghana appeared to criticise the national state media for the quality of its planned coverage of all 2024 AFCON matches

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the remarks making the rounds as The GTV dominates the trends on X over its responses

Scores of people have reacted to a friendly banter between Ghana Television (GTV) and DStv Ghana over the quality of the broadcast of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The social media exchanges began when GTV announced they would broadcast all AFCON matches to provide viewers with the best football experience possible.

GTV Ghana questioned why people should pay to watch when all matches are free. However, things took a different turn and swiftly escalated when DStv Ghana tweeted, urging viewers to refrain from settling for poor-quality coverage of the AFCON matches.

"Don't settle for terrible picture quality, poor sound, or anything below standard," DStv Ghana said in part on X.

Even though DStv Ghana did not mention the GTV Ghana brand, the tweet sparked a series of responses from the handlers of the social media accounts of both brands.

Football fans have since reacted to the X feud. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments for this publication.

@Vester_vee said:

The heat between The Gtv and DSTV now in Abidjan.

@gyaigyimii commented:

The GTV admin be agenda boy. I no go shock if ibi KT Hammond wey dem manage the page.

@GeorgeAnagli said:

@GTV_Ghana handler has won me over. I will be watching the AFCON on GTV Sports Plus.

@NessiMends posted:

The gtv admin is crazy.

@drayy09 reacted:

The GTV Admin really dey cook.

Ghana to receive over GH¢83k if Black Stars win 2023 AFCON

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana stands to earn $7 million if the Black Stars emerge victorious in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, following a 40% increase in prize money announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The runner-up will receive $4 million, while semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will be rewarded with $2.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe expressed confidence that the augmented prize money would contribute to football development and benefit member associations.

