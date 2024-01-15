Yaw Dabo, in a video, was unhappy with some players for attending his Dabo Soccer Academy football trials with poor-quality boots

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Yaw Dabo has expressed his displeasure with some players who attended his Dabo Soccer Academy football trials wearing poor-quality boots.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the actor could be seen inspecting the boots of a few of the footballers and realising that some had no studs beneath, while others were totally torn.

Dabo, who is also the founder and owner of the Dabo Soccer Academy, went on a long rant, calling the players unserious for attending the trials unprepared and admonishing them to invest in their craft. He said that he was disappointed with the lack of professionalism and passion among some of the aspiring footballers, who he claimed were wasting his time and resources.

He also warned them that they would not make it in the football industry if they did not take their career seriously and buy good boots that would enhance their performance. He advised them to learn from successful footballers, who he said started from humble backgrounds but worked hard and invested in their talent.

Yaw Dabo sparks debate

His statement sparked reactions from social media users, with some feeling he was wrong.

Von 21 commented:

Those saying Dabo should buy them some no im not sure you understand justify.

joelewis said:

please Dabo remember where you also came from. Some truely dont have.

Timeless commented:

My friend u talk too much why are you the only one who has football team in Ghana

Yaw Dabo advises players

