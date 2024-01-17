Freezy Macbone, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, had tea with Ghanaian media personality Delay

The pair were standing and sipping as they had a discussion and had wide smiles on their faces as they talked

Freezy had earlier expressed his love for Delay when he was interviewed on her show a few days prior

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has shared a video on his Instagram page of him having tea with popular media personality Delay.

The video showed the pair standing and sipping from their cups as they engaged in a lively conversation. Both of them had wide smiles on their faces as they talked, indicating a friendly and cordial relationship.

Freezy Macbones has tea with Delay. Photo Source: freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

The video of Freezy Macbones and Delay comes a few days after he appeared as a guest on her show, where he expressed his admiration and love for her. He said that he had been following her career for a long time and that he was impressed by her achievements and personality.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from their fans and followers, who have expressed their opinions and speculations about their relationship. Some encouraged Freezy to woo Delay and hoped they would become a couple.

Freezy and Delay spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mikemizzle.91 said:

The mmotia nk)mm) dey go on live and coloured. 3ny3 black and white

amoako_dacosta5 commented:

Feels like aunty delay is inlove with Freezyyyyy

nanahalal wrote:

Misii 3b3fa my brother , keep pushing her lol

chri.stabel2446 said:

Amerado typing and deleting in ewe

trudy.2019 commented:

Delay is definitely discussing business trust me

ajfrema_ commented:

She's taking advantage off his feelings n talk him to build or invest in her business..

Freezy Macbones bonds with her daughter

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bonded with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box.

In the sweet footage, the boxer and his child were both draped in boxing gear, with Freezy barking out instructions to the little girl.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display.

