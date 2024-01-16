Show Boy and a friend, in a video, were stopped by some police officers who thoroughly searched their vehicle

The pair were made to exit the vehicle while the police did their job, but it is not clear what prompted the search

Show Boy documented the entire scene and made a video looking unbothered as the policemen searched the car

A video of popular Ghanaian social media sensation Show Boy and his friend being stopped by some police officers has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the pair being asked to exit their vehicle while the police officers thoroughly searched it.

It is not clear what prompted the search, but Show Boy seemed unbothered by the situation. He documented the entire scene and made a video of himself and his friend laughing and joking as the policemen searched the car.

Show Boy, who is very popular on Snapchat, is known for his hilarious videos and skits on social media. He often portrays himself as a rich and successful businessman who flaunts his wealth and lifestyle. He recently relocated to Ghana after serving time in the US.

The video of Show Boy and his friend being stopped by the police has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Some praised Show Boy for his calm and positive attitude, while others criticised the police for searching the vehicle.

Show Boy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rich Jozay said:

Aaah ba is that how to search car. Aww Ghana, so what if the police ankasa drop something inside and later say he find am in the car.

Rich Tarik wrote:

eyes are on you showboy so make study they want find case gv u love you bro ❤️

Cosmos4040 commented:

Eiii showboy Kwaku frimpong,America aa no peace mother land too no peace Wetin this guy do the world ‍♂️

