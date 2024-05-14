MP for Dome Kwabenya visited the gym to exercise hard on Sunday, May 12, 2024, to commemorate Mother's Day

The video comes at the back of pictures of the Ghanaian politician's slim figure went viral on social media

Many people applauded her for taking her health seriously and exercising hard

Ghanaian politician Sarah Adwoa Safo shared a video of her exercising hard in the gym after photos of her new curves surfaced on the internet.

Adwoa Safo exercised hard in the gym

The video was shared on Adwoa Safo's Instagram page on Mother's Day, which was celebrated on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

At the gym, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya wore gym clothes, a short-sleeved top and leggings, as she ran on the treadmill.

The carousel post had two videos; one captured her running on the treadmill with so much energy, and the other showed her taking a break and showing her fans how the gym looked.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the former Minister for Gender and Children and Social Protection called the workout a Mother's Day Gym Workout. She wrote:

Mothers’ Day Gym Workout

Below is a video of Sarah Adwoa Safo exercising in the gym.

Reactions as Adwoa Safo shared a video of her exercising in the gym

Below are the reactions to the video of Adwoa Safo exercising hard in the gym:

bens_mann said:

Nice of you Honourable. Keep working out.

naana_kwakye said:

You've done well. You've reduced in size. Keep it up!

papa.cantona said:

On this auspicious day of Mother's Day, may the God Almighty bless you, my dearest mother, and keep you safe. May you have a long and healthy life. Happy Mother's Day.

dominic_vincent_elshammah said:

Hello Good evening dear you look good

18.03.muse said:

Happy Mother’s Day beautiful! ❤️

latif8825 said:

Honorable keep the fire burning

buju_barnes said:

Happy Mother's day, Honorable.

